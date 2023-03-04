| Visakhapatnam 248 Mous For Rs 1 15 Trillion Signed On Second Day Of Gis

Visakhapatnam: 248 MoUs for Rs.1.15 trillion signed on second day of GIS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:01 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Visakhapatnam: As many as 248 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed for investments worth about Rs 1.15 trillion on the second and final day of Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam.

They include Eco Steel- Rs 849 crore, Blue Star- Rs 890 crore, S2P Solar Systems- Rs 850 crore, GreenLam South Limited- Rs 800 crore, Express Well Resource – Rs 800 crore, Ramco – Rs 750 crore, Kribhco Green Rs 725 crore, Prakash Feros Rs 723 crore, Prathista Business Rs 700 crore, Taj Group- Rs 700 crore, Alliance tyre group – Rs 679 crore, Dalmia Rs 600 crore, Ana Oleo Rs 650 crore, DXN Rs 600 crore, E Pack Durable Rs 550 crore, NAT solutions Rs 500 crore, Accountify Ink Rs 488 crore, Continental food and Beverages Rs 400 crore, North East Infrastructure Rs 400 crore, Atom State Technologies Rs 350 crore, Clarion Services Rs 350 crore and Champion Luxury Resorts Rs 350 crore.

