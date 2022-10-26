Visakhapatnam: Special train to run between Secunderabad and Santragachi

Visakhapatnam: With a view to clear the extra rush of passengers during Chhat Festival, it has been decided by railways to run one pair of Special Train between Secunderabad- Santragachi- Secunderabad.
According to a railway release here on Wednesday, train No.07645 Secunderabad-Santragachi Special will leave Secunderabad on October 28 at 08.40 hrs to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 20.30hrs and reach Santragachi at 10.25 hrs the next day.
In the return direction, 07646 Santragachi- Secunderabad Special will leave Santragachi on Oct. 29 at 18.45 hrs, to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 7.00hs on the next day and reach Secunderabad at 21.30 hrs.
The train will run with one composite coach (First AC & AC 2 Tier), Four AC 2 Tier, ten AC 3 Tier, Three Sleeper Class, two General Second Class coaches, One Second class Luggage cum disabled coach and One Generator Motor car.
Stoppages: Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Vijayawada, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Visakahaptnam, Vizianagaram, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur between Secunderabad- Santragachi.