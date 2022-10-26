Visakhapatnam: Special train to run between Secunderabad and Santragachi

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:29 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

(Representational image).

Visakhapatnam: With a view to clear the extra rush of passengers during Chhat Festival, it has been decided by railways to run one pair of Special Train between Secunderabad- Santragachi- Secunderabad.

According to a railway release here on Wednesday, train No.07645 Secunderabad-Santragachi Special will leave Secunderabad o­n October 28 at 08.40 hrs to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 20.30hrs and reach Santragachi at 10.25 hrs the next day.

In the return direction, 07646 Santragachi- Secunderabad Special will leave Santragachi o­n Oct. 29 at 18.45 hrs, to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 7.00hs on the next day and reach Secunderabad at 21.30 hrs.

The train will run with o­ne composite coach (First AC & AC 2 Tier), Four AC 2 Tier, ten AC 3 Tier, Three Sleeper Class, two General Second Class coaches, One Second class Luggage cum disabled coach and One Generator Motor car.

Stoppages: Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Vijayawada, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Visakahaptnam, Vizianagaram, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur between Secunderabad- Santragachi.