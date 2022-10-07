| Visakhapatnam Special Train To Run From Srikakulam To Tirupathi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:09 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Visakhapatnam: A special train will be run from Srikakulam to Tirupati to clear extra rush of pilgrims.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi, train No. 07451 Tirupati –Srikakulam Road special will leave Tirupati on October 9 (Sunday) at 20.10hrs to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.50hrs and Srikakulam Road at 12.30hrs.

In the return direction, train No. 07452 Srikakulam Road-Tirupati special will leave Srikakulam Road on October 10 (Monday) at 15.00hrs to reach Visakhapatnam at 17.15hrs and Tirupati on the next day at 08.00hrs.

Stoppages: Chipurupalle, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada,Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta between Srikakulam Road and Tirupati

Composition: 2nd AC-2, 3rd AC-2, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage coaches-2.