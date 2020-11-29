Vote cautiously, keep growth in mind: TRS MLA

Along with Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and party supporters, Venkatesh conducted a bike rally in support of TRS candidate VIjay Kumar Goud

By | Published: 11:01 pm 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: MLA Kaleru Venkatesh on Sunday urged the voters of Amberpet municipal division to cautiously vote keeping in view the development and infrastructure of the division.

Along with Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and party supporters, Venkatesh conducted a bike rally in support of TRS candidate VIjay Kumar Goud. Youngsters and TRS supporters poured in large numbers in support of the TRS party.

Also read Sitting corporator assures further development in Malkajgiri

Amid cheers and slogans of Jai Telangana, the rally which was organised by Bapunagar TRS leaders and went on from Chenna Reddy Nagar, Bapu Nagar, Owaisi Nagar and ended at Raghunath Nagar, received an overwhelming response from the public.

TRS leaders distributed pamphlets to the voters explaining them the manifesto and assured them that the TRS government would further develop Amberpet.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .