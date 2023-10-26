Vote for BRS for completion of development works: Kusukuntla

By Srinivas P. Updated On - 07:27 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

File photo

Nalgonda: Stating that Rs 570 crores have been brought by him for development of the assembly constituency in one year after winning in by-elections, Munugode MLA and BRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy on Thursday requested the people to vote for him in the ensuing elections for completion of ongoing development works in Munugode assembly constituency.

Speaking at Praja Ashirvadha Sabha here, he said that he participated in Telangana agitation from 2003 and took part in the formation of Telangana state.

During Telangana agitation, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao toured Marriguda, Chandur and Nampally mandals and had first hand information on the issues prevailed in the assembly constituency. KCR was moved to the pathetic condition of fluorosis victims in the area. Then, KCR opined that formation of Telangana state was only the solution for fluoride issue in the area.

After formation of Telangana state, sixth water plant was setup at Batlapally and also provided safe drinking water to every house in the assembly constituency under Mission Bhagiratha. He pointed out that no new fluorosis case was reported in the area in the last seven years, he added.

He said that the state government has sanctioned Rs 2,000 crores for Cherlagudem and Lakshmipuram reservoirs, which have 20 tmcs water storage capacity and facilitate irrigation facility to two lakh acres.

He pointed out that KCR fulfilled all the promises of by-elections including converting Chandur as revenue division, 100 bed hospital and others.

Reminding that former Munugode MLA Rajagopal Reddy was switched his loyalty to BJP from BJP to get Rs 18,000 crore contract to his firm. Now, he is joining Congress to get a contract in Congress government ruling Karnataka state. He asked the people to teach the lesson to Rajagopal Reddy in the ensuing elections like by-elections held in 2022.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that Chandrashekhar Rao stood Telangana state on top in the country in the development and welfare of the people. He also introduced a new model of governance to the country.

He said that people of Nalgonda were struggled for drinking water before the formation of Telangana state. Now, Nalgonda district stood on top in paddy production in the country due to improved irrigation facility. Every house in every village was getting safe drinking water, he added.