Vote for BRS to make KCR hat-trick CM: Bhaskar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Nalgonda: BRS candidate for Miryalaguda assembly constituency Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday asked the people to vote for BRS in the ensuing elections for continuation of K Chandrashekhar Rao as the Chief Minister for the third term.

Speaking at Praka ashirvadha sabha at Miryalaguda, Bhaskar Rao said Chandrashekhar Rao’s governance was as per the aspirations of the people of Telangana state. The leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao was the only ‘Sri Rama Raksha” to Telangana, he said, pointing out that the Chief Minister was striving to turn the State into Bangaru Telangana.

Pointing out that earlier governments, including Congress and TDP ones, had termed agriculture as a waste, Bhaskar Rao said Chandrashekhar Rao on the other hand proved that agriculture as a profitable occupation. Miryalaguda had got recognition at the national level with the setting up of the Yadadri thermal power plant by the State government in the constituency.

Bhaskar Rao also also requested the Chief Minister for setting up of food processing unit and IT hub at Miryalaguda. He asked the Chief Minister to provide jobs to the local youth in Yadadri thermal power plant.