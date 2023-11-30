Polling peaceful in erstwhile Karimnagar

Though polling was delayed in a few polling stations following technical problems in EVMS, election officials started the process by rectifying the problems.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:32 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Couple taking selfie photo in front of a model polling station in Karimnagar.

Karimnagar: Barring a few sporadic incidents, polling in the 13 Assembly constituencies across the erstwhile Karimnagar district concluded peacefully.

Though polling was delayed in a few polling stations following technical problems in EVMS, election officials started the process by rectifying the problems. While the polling concluded at 5 pm in all constituencies, voting ended one hour before in Manthani segment.

BRS activists prevented Korutla BJP candidate and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind when he along with his followers tried to enter a polling station in Medipalli of Metpalli. Women in Chandurthi mandal staged a protest as the local political leader denied money to them. Local people expressed anger at election officials as their votes were misplaced in Velgatur mandal of Dharmpauri mandal.

About 69.22 percent polling was recorded in Karimnagar district including Karimnagar-64.17, Choppadandi-70.25, Manakondur- 75.12 and Huzurabad-70.23. Meanwhile, 74.12 percent polling was reported in Peddapalli including Ramagundam-67.21, Manthani-74.12 and Peddapalli-67.01. On the other hand, 74.87 percent polling was recorded in Jagtial including Korutla-73.68, Jagtial-73.54 and Dharmapuri-77.5. While 73.42 percent voting was registered in Sircilla, 70.17 recorded in Vemulawada constituency.

Ministers, contestant candidates and government officials cast their votes. While BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar exercised his vote in Karimnagar, Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar cast his vote in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district. MP and BJP Karimnagar candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar, TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Collector Pamela Sathpathy exercised their votes in Karimnagar. Jagtial Collector Sheik Yasmeen Basha and Additional Collector BS Latha cast their votes in Jagtial.