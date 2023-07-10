Walking challenge held for women in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Men, women and kids participate in a walking challenge held in Mancherial on Monday

Mancherial: Members of the Balaji Brindavan Colony Welfare Association organized a walking challenge for helping women to stay fit here on Monday.

Kasthuri Raju, one of the members of the association, said the objective of the challenge was to encourage women to take part in walking and help them in staying fit.

He opined that if a woman was healthy, she could easily do home-making and inspire her family. He stated that the participants could throw the challenge to their friends and relatives. The challenge was thrown to municipal chairperson P Rajaiah and all councilors of the civic body.

He added that top three participants would be given a cash prize of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 each through a draw of lots to be held after 45 days.

Madhusudan, Maheshwar Rao, a large number of men, women and kids enthusiastically participated in the event.