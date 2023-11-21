Warangal CP holds meeting with CAPF, chalks out strategies for smooth polls

"Creating an atmosphere conducive for voters to exercise their franchise freely is our primary responsibility," the CP asserted, citing past instances of Naxal activities in the region.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Warangal CP AK Jha addressing the CAPF officials on Tuesday.

Warangal: In a bid to ensure the free and fair conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections, Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha conducted a crucial meeting with the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) officers at the police commissionerate office in Hanamkonda on Tuesday and discussed key strategies for maintaining peace and security during the electoral process.

Commissioner AK Jha commenced the session by shedding light on the region’s rich historical legacy, intricacies of local livelihoods, and geographical nuances. This briefing aimed to acquaint the attending officers with the present context, enabling a better understanding of the dynamics at play.

Highlighting the significance of elections in fostering national development, Commissioner Jha stressed the collective responsibility of ensuring their successful execution within the democratic framework. As the election date draws closer, he emphasised the necessity for the armed forces to remain on a continuous 24-hour alert, reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding the electoral process.

“Creating an atmosphere conducive for voters to exercise their franchise freely is our primary responsibility,” the CP asserted, citing past instances of Naxal activities in the region. He underscored the importance of remaining vigilant and proactive, indicating plans to deploy additional central forces in the forthcoming days to bolster security measures.

Election Observer Sujith Kumar, Border Security Force Division Commandant Mukesh Kumar, along with key officers including Special Branch ACPs M Jitender Reddy and L Ramesh Kumar, Armed Reserve ACP Nagaiah, and Communication Inspector Ramesh were among the participants contributing insights and strategies in the meeting.