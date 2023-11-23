Warangal: Police observer directs strict measures at critical polling stations

Central Election Police Observer Rajesh Kumar, accompanied by local police officials, conducted extensive inspections at several identified critical polling stations within the constituency

Published Date - 06:44 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

ECI's Police observer Rajesh Kumar during inspection of polling stations on Thursday.

Warangal: In a bid to ensure a free and fair election, Central Election Police Observer Rajesh Kumar has emphasised the implementation of stringent measures at critical polling stations in the Warangal East constituency.

Kumar, accompanied by local police officials, conducted extensive inspections at several identified critical polling stations within the constituency on Thursday. The purpose was to evaluate the existing security measures and advise authorities on necessary arrangements to maintain order and security during the upcoming elections.

During the inspection, key locations such as CKM College, SPR Nagar school, Al Noor School in LB Nagar, and the Government School in Charbowli polling stations were thoroughly assessed for their security arrangements.

Speaking to the local policemen, Rajesh Kumar highlighted the significance of deploying additional forces in the 57 identified critical polling stations within the constituency.

Stressing adherence to Election Commission regulations, he underscored the importance of implementing measures like live webcasting, micro observers, and ensuring the smooth conduct of polling procedures.

ACP Bonala Kishan, Circle SI Suresh Goud, and Police Observers Liaison Officer Nissar Pasha, actively participated in the inspection and subsequent discussions.