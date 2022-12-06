Warangal Mayor Sudharani asks officials to form 1504 self-help groups

Mayor Gundu Sudharani has called for immediate steps for the formation of 1504 women SHGs under the MEMPA scheme.

Mayor Gundu Sudharani speaking to the MEMPA officials at her office on Tuesday.

Warangal: Mayor Gundu Sudharani has called for immediate steps for the formation of 1504 women SHGs under the Mission For Elimination Of Poverty In Municipal Areas (MEMPA) scheme.

Addressing the officials at a meeting here on Tuesday, she stressed on the need for the immediate formation of the SHGs. “In addition to the existing 15,400 groups under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits, 1504 new women’s groups must be formed by March 31. So far only 73 associations have been created,” she said.

While reviewing the loans through the bank linkages for SHGs, she said that last year’s target was Rs 70 crore, but the government has increased this year by Rs 35 crore additionally. “The total target of Rs 105 crore has to be achieved this year,” she said.

Additional Commissioner Ravinder Yadav, Secretary Vijayalakshmi, MEMPA Project Officer Bhadru Naik, and others participated in the meeting.