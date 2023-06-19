Warangal: Shakambari celebrations commence at Bhadrakali temple

The Shakambari celebrations have commenced at the Bhadrakali temple here on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

MLA Vinay Bhaskar at Bhadrakali temple on Monday

Warangal: The Shakambari celebrations have commenced at the Bhadrakali temple here on Monday. MLA Vinay Bhaskar has formally lit the ceremonial lamp, marking the commencement of the festivities.

As part of celerbrations, the Sahasrakalashbhieshekam ritual has been performed to the Goddess.

Executive Officer (EO) Sheshubharathi announced that the celebrations will run until July 3. “We have made extensive arrangements to ensure the comfort of all devotees. Free meals and prasadam will be provided to all participants,” she added.