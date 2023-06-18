Warangal student leaders voice concerns over injustice

Published Date - 07:05 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

KU leaders convene at Haritha Hotel in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

Hanamkonda: Student leaders who played a significant role in the second phase of the Telangana movement from Warangal gathered at Haritha Hotel on Sunday to express their discontent and plan future actions amid alleged neglect by the BRS.

Despite enduring imprisonment and criminal charges, these activists alleged their contributions had not received due recognition. The activists asserted that leaders from Osmania University (OU) received disproportionate positions and recognition, while their counterparts from Kakatiya University (KU) were unjustly sidelined.

Dr. Sadhu Rajesh, Dr. B Virender, Dr. Feroze Bhasha, Dr. Chirra Raju, Dr. Palamakula Komaraiah, Jorika Ramesh, Macharla Sarath, E. Vijay Kanna, Durgam Saraiah, Katterapalli Damodar, Dr. Medaram Sudhakar, and others attended the meeting.