Warangal: Three chain snatchers held, Rs 1.50 lakh worth gold chains recovered

Cops arrested three chain snatchers including a minor boy and recovered Rs 1.50 lakh worth 30 grams of gold chains from them

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:56 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

DCP Muralidhar, CCS Inspector L Ramesh and other policemen on Thursday.

Warangal: Central Crime Station (CCS) police along with the Subedari police arrested three chain snatchers including a minor boy and recovered Rs 1.50 lakh worth 30 grams of gold chains from them. The police also arrested three persons for receiving the stolen property.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the chain snatchers are Syed Aman from Hyderabad, now residing in LB Nagar of Warangal and Maloth Nithin of Babu Nagart.

The third accused, who is a minor from Godhavarikhani, but living in Warangal. The receivers were Garlapati Nagendra Babu, Madatha Vamshi, and Gundu Shiva Prasad of Warangal.

Police arrested Aman during a vehicle search following specific information about his movement at Balasamudram on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Nithin was arrested at Bhattupally on Wednesday, and the minor boy was arrested on Thursday. Both Nithin and the minor boy tried to snatch the gold chains in two incidents unsuccessfully.