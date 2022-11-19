Wardhannapet MLA hands over Kalyana Lakshmi, CMRF cheques to beneficiaries

Published Date - 06:36 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Hanamkonda: Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh has said that the state government was committed to the welfare of the poor and downtrodden.

He said that the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes were providing financial assistance to thousands of people in the State to reduce financial burden on the poor families.

He has handed over cheques worth Rs 76.08 lakh to as many as 76 Kalayana Lakshmi beneficiaries from Hasanparthy mandal at a programme here on Saturday. Ramesh also handed over Rs 4.64 lakh worth cheques to 14 beneficiaries of the CMRF at the programme.

Later, he handed over Rs 14.01 lakh worth cheques to 14 people under Kalyana Lakshmi and Rs 63,000 worth cheques to two people under CMRF at a programme held at his camp office on the Hunter Road here.