Watch: Elephant eats pani puri on street

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:05 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

It looks as though it moves away at first but then comes back for more. The elephant adorably takes one puri after another on its trunk and munches it.

Hyderabad: Everybody loves pani puri, so much so that every other street has a stall or two selling them. Known by several names like gol gappe, and puchke; it is the country’s favourite street food.

In a video that is now doing rounds on the internet, an elephant is seen savoring pani puris one after the other which left netizens in amusement.

The clip was shared by Dipanshu Kabra, an IPS officer on Twitter. It shows a man seated atop the elephant as the street vendor serves the elephant the first pani puri.

It looks as though it moves away at first but then comes back for more. The elephant adorably takes one puri after another on its trunk and munches it.

“One customer and entire stock considered SOLD,” wrote one user candidly.

“Wish some good samaritan could sponsor the entire lot of panipuri for that animal. 1 or 2 is like ‘Ooth ke muh me jeera’,” wrote another user.

While people in the background laughed at the elephant’s act, the animal ate without hesitation. The video has more than 50.8K views with the comments section flooded with messages that called the elephant ‘adorable’.