Watch: Incredible Guinness World Records made in November

Whatever the record may be, the participants have made it to the top by sheer persistence. Each video of a new record being set is considered to be a gem.

Published Date - 06:29 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Hyderabad: The moment the Guinness World Record is uttered, everybody automatically starts paying attention. The organisation keeps track of records of almost everything – from distinct physical factors to bizarre records about something being done for the most number of times.

Compiling such records that were made in the month of November, Guinness World Records has posted a video on their social media platforms.

The video opens with a man clapping. He has set the record for most claps in a minute – 1,140 to be precise. Then comes a desi man who has crushed 303, the most number of walnuts with his hand in a minute.

In the next bit is a man who is seen doing something that is close to the circus. He places the keyboard behind him and types the alphabets with his hands in the back.

The 8:38 minutes video shows several such humans pushing their boundaries to make it to the Guinness World Record.

November's newest records were simply incredible 🤯👏 pic.twitter.com/HdsjM9mIoV — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 30, 2022