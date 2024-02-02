Watch: Jharkhand MLAs arrive in Hyderabad

Hemant Soren designated Champai Soren as his successor, and the latter requested some time from the governor to prove his majority.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 05:59 PM

Hyderabad: After the arrest of JMM chief Hemant Soren and his subsequent resignation as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, MLAs from the JMM-led alliance arrived at Leonia resort in Hyderabad on Friday due to a delay in the formation of the government in the state.

A total of 43 MLAs from Jharkhand flew to Hyderabad to counter any attempts of poaching by the BJP, with Ponnam Prabhakar leading the delegation.

Earlier, Myanampally Hanumanth Rao reached the resort before the arrival of the MLAs.

The Congress party in Telangana appointed a caretaker for every four Jharkhand MLAs, and they will remain in the resort until February 5 at 7 am before flying back to Jharkhand in a special flight.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is scheduled to meet with the MLAs this evening.

Watch the video here: