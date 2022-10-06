Watch: Python spotted at graveyard in Falaknuma, locals panic

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:28 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

The giant heavy-bodied non-venomous snake was spotted by locals who filmed it using a mobile phone.

Hyderabad: A video of a python, measuring six feet, crawling around in a graveyard at Falaknuma in the city went viral on social media.

It was reportedly found in the Quadri Chaman graveyard. In the video, the python can be seen moving from one grave to another located in the yard. The reptile created panic among locals, who requested the forest department to trace the python since many children regularly visit the graveyard to get tamarind.