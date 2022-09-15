Watch: ‘Saakini Daakini’ trailer out now

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:26 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

The film ‘Saakini Daakini’ is a remake of 2017 South Korean action-comedy film ‘Midnight Runners’. D Suresh Babu, Sunitha Tati and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim are producing the film while Mickey McCleary gave the music.

Hyderabad: Following a grand hit of ‘Oh Baby!’, Suresh Productions, Guru Films and Kross Pictures have joined hands once again to make another film ‘Saakini Daakini’, directed by Sudheer Varma. Varma’s directorial debut film ‘Swamy Ra Ra’ (2013) was a great success.

With Nivetha Thomas as Shalini and Regina Cassandra as Damini in the lead roles, the film sees Shalini and Damini as two best friends under police training. They witness a girl being kidnapped by gangsters, who run a woman’s egg harvesting racket. The duo ventures out to save the girl without any fear of consequences.

Regina Cassandra, who is playing a lead role in the film, says about the film, “‘Saakini Daakini’ is a milestone film in my life because 11 years ago when I started off, my first Telugu film happened to be a remake as well, and then today I am one of the two female leads in another remake and that feels good to see how my career graph has progressed over the years.”

The trailer for the movie has just been released and captured attention of viewers.

Check it out here:

— Sevitha Maturi