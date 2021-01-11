Watchman falls to death from building in Hyderabad

The police are investigating if he accidentally slipped and fell or committed suicide

Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man died after he fell from a multi-storied building at DD Colony in Amberpet here on Sunday night. The police are investigating if he accidentally slipped and fell or committed suicide.

The deceased was identified as Balaji, a native of Mahabubnagar district who worked as the watchman in the apartment and stayed in a room in the basement along with his family.

Police said the apartment residents heard the thud and when they came out to check, Balaji was found lying dead on the ground with injuries. The Amberpet police visited the spot and are investigating.

