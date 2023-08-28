HMWS&SB book cases against 26 residents for unauthorized pipeline connections

Cases have been booked against them in Jeedimetla police station under sections 269 and 430 IPC.

Hyderabad: The vigilance officials of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Monday booked cases against 26 residents in Sumathi Towers apartments at Peerzadiguda, which falls under Water Board’s Operations and Maintenance (O&M) division 19, for illegally obtaining connections from the water board pipelines.

The HMWS&SB in a press release said that if anyone comes across an illegal water connection or finds a domestic water connection being used for commercial purposes, the same can be informed to the board officials by calling 9989998100/9989992268.