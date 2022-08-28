Durgam Cheruvu gets new addition of yachting facility 

Hyderabad: Leisure time in the serene environs of Durgam Cheruvu lake is further enhanced with the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) department setting up a Water School.
Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar will be inaugurating yachting activities as part of the Water School on Sunday evening.
Yachting facility is being introduced at the lake by the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of the HMDA in coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.