Durgam Cheruvu gets new addition of yachting facility

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:53 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

Yachting facility is being introduced at Durgam Cheruvu lake by the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of the HMDA.

Hyderabad: Leisure time in the serene environs of Durgam Cheruvu lake is further enhanced with the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) department setting up a Water School.

Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar will be inaugurating yachting activities as part of the Water School on Sunday evening.

Yachting facility is being introduced at the lake by the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of the HMDA in coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.