Water-Tea-Coffee (WTC) Machine Launched In Hyderabad | WTC Automatic Vending Machine

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:05 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: WTC is the brainchild of Hyderabad-based GemOpencube Technologies. It is the World’s first automatic vending machine that offers a wide range of choices, including tea, coffee, hot lemon tea, badam milk, chilled water bottles, and packaged biscuits. The best part of the machine is that each item comes with a QR code. The machine also has in-built voice assistance.

