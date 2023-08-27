West Bengal: Blast in illegal firecracker factory claims 6 lives

By PTI Updated On - 06:04 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

People gather at site following a massive blast at a firecracker factory at Duttapukur in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal

Barasat: At least six people were killed and several others injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday morning, police said.

The explosion took place when several people were working at the factory in Nilgunj’s Moshpole in Duttapukur police station area, around 30 km north of Kolkata, they said.

The impact of the blast was such that over 50 houses in the neighbourhood were partially damaged, a senior police officer said, adding that they suspect that several people were still stuck under the rubble.

Police said the son of the owner of the unit, who was working there this morning, was also killed in the blast.

“The matter is under investigation. Anybody found guilty will be punished. At the moment, we are conducting rescue operations,” the officer told PTI.

Rescue and relief work are underway in the area and firefighters are still working to douse the blaze, they said.

A CID bomb squad, personnel of the disaster management department and a contingent of police are at the spot, they added.

Locals ransacked the house of one of the owners of the factory following the blast.

Asked whether the factory was also manufacturing bombs under the veil of firecrackers, the officer said the matter should be probed.

“We have seized raw materials used for manufacturing firecrackers. Our forensics team is checking and taking details,” he said.

Twelve people were killed in a similar explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Purba Medinipur district’s Egra in May.