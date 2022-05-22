When Masala dosa gets a new twist

By Indira Ireni

Hyderabad: Bored of having potato filled masala dosa? Try this new healthy version – botttle goud masala dosa.

Dosa, a traditional and popular South-Indian breakfast recipe, is generally made with rice and black gram dal – ground into batter in a blender/mixer grinder and fermented. The cuisine can be served with chutney, sambar, gun powder, or potato curry as well. There are many varieties of dosas like masala dosa, Mysore masala dosa, set dosa, steam dosa, paper dosa, rava dosa, neer dosa and a few more to go. Coming to masala dosa, it is generally made by stuffing potato curry in it while the other variant of masala dosa is it can be stuffed with bottle gourd masala/ curry as well – referred as sorakaya masala dosa. Instead of regular Dosa try this variant that is delicious, yummy and healthy.

Ingredients

• Bottle gourd : 1/2 of 1 medium sized bottlegourd grated

• Dosa batter : as needed

• Oil : 2 tsp

• Mustard seeds :1/2 tsp

• Cumin seeds :1/2 tsp

• Bengal gram dal :1 tsp

• Onion :1 finely chopped

• Green chilli :as needed finely chopped

• Curry leaves :2 reeds

• Turmeric powder :1/2 tsp

• Ginger garlic paste :1/2 tsp

• Chilli powder : 3/4 tsp or as needed

• Salt :1/2 tsp or as needed

• Coriander powder :1/2 tsp

• Cumin powder :1/2 tsp

• Coriander leaves :as needed finely chopped

• Ghee :as needed

Method:

• A different dosa with bottle gourd stuffing, and not with the regular potato stuffing.

• Initially prepare the stuffing for the masala dosa.

• Take a medium sized bottle gourd, grate the 1/2 of it and keep aside for a while.

• Take the required amount of salted dosa batter,

• Heat a pan with 2 tsp of oil, add 1/2 tsp of mustard and cumin seeds each and let splutter.

• Add a tsp of Bengal gram dal, sauté for a while and add some finely chopped Onions sauté for a moment.

• Add finely chopped green chillies, 2 reeds of curry leaves, 1/2 tsp of turmeric powder and ginger garlic paste each and sauté for a while.

• Add grated bottle gourd, stir them well and place a lid and cook until the water released from the bottle gourd evaporates.

• When it is done, add a 3/4 tsp of chilli powder or as needed, 1/2 tsp of salt as to taste and mix.

• Add 1/2 tsp of coriander powder and 1/4 tsp of cumin powder, mix them all together and cook for 2 minutes.

• When the stuffing is ready, heat a pan and our 2 ladles of batter and spread across the pan.

• Spread some ghee/ oil or skip if you wish to, let it cook on medium flame for a while.

• Add the masala/ bottle gourd mixture on 1 side of the dosa, add some finely chopped onion and fold it.

• The other style of making the dosa is to place the stuffing on the centre of the dosa, add some finely chopped onions and coriander leaves and fold it from either side.

• Tasty and different masala dosa is ready.

