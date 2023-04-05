Where is Bandi Sanjay’s phone?

If there is no role of Sanjay in the case, what is the need to hide his phone? If he gives us his phone, important information will come out, said Warangal Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath

Published Date - 10:45 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Warangal: If Bandi Sanjay is innocent, why did he hide his mobile phone? Why is he saying that he has no phone? These were some of the questions raised by Warangal Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath who addressed the media at his office in Hanamkonda on Wednesday.

The Commissioner, categorically stating that Sanjay had planned to ‘dilute’ the exam system and cause damage to the State government’s image and also disrupt the government by creating chaos and fear among Class 10 students and their parents, said there was a WhatsApp conversation on Monday itself between Sanjay and second accused Booram Prashanth.

“If there is no role of Sanjay in the case, what is the need to hide his phone? If he gives us his phone, important information will come out. If we get the phone, everything will be revealed. However, we will get the data in a couple of days as we are trying to send a request to WhatsApp,” the Commissioner said, adding that they had already retrieved some vital data through various means.

“Much of the data related to the incident was deleted. But we will definitely retrieve it. We will also get the chat by requesting service providers and analyse it,” Ranganath said, also refuting allegations that they had deliberately implicated Sanjay in a false case.

“One of the accused G Mahesh forwarded the Hindi question paper to many people including BJP leaders like Etala Rajender and his two PAs. But we are not booking cases against them,” the CP clarified, since the conspiracy was done by Sanjay and the other accused. Stating that they were investigating the case in the utmost transparent manner, he said they had named Sanjay as the main accused after a systematic analysis based on the evidence they have obtained.

“There was a WhatsApp chat between Bandi Sanjay and Prashanth stating that the paper was leaked at 9:30 am on Tuesday. But the paper was photographed at 9:45 am, and put in WhatsApp groups around 10:45 am,” Ranganath said.