White Tiger at Visakhapatnam Zoo dies at 19

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:50 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Amaravati: The White Tiger Kumari in Indira Gandhi Zoo at Visakhapatnam dies at 19. White Tiger Kumari was born in 2004 and brought to Vizag Zoo with her male partner in 2007 from Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

Kumari gave birth to nine white tiger cubs in Vizag Zoo. The post-mortem reports say that White Tiger Kumari died due to multiple organ failure.

A leucistic pigmentation variation of the mainland tiger is the white or bleached tiger. In the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, as well as in the Sunderbans area and particularly in the old State of Rewa, it is occasionally known to exist in the wild. Although it bears the classic black tiger stripes, the rest of its coat is white or almost white.