Wild elephant tramples man to death in Coimbatore

A 60-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Madukkarai in Coimbatore.

By IANS Published Date - 02:44 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

The victim has been identified as G. Shanmugasundaram from Vadavedampatti in Tiruppur district.

The victim has been identified as G. Shanmugasundaram from Vadavedampatti in Tiruppur district.

Since the past one year, he had been living alone near a temple located within the boundary of the Mangalapalayam east forest.

Forest department sources told IANS that the wild elephant had entered the human habitat late Tuesday night and trampled Shanmugasundaram to death.

Shamugasundaram’s body has been shifted to the Coimbatore Government Medical College for post-mortem.