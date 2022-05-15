Will approach Supreme Court for justice: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:55 PM, Sun - 15 May 22

TRS working president KT Rama Rao addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued an unconstitutional threat by saying that paddy will be purchased in the State only if people vote BJP to power. “If needed, the State government will consider approaching the Supreme Court for justice,” he said.

“We will not bow down to such threats and blackmail politics. We will go to the Supreme Court if needed. The TRS government knows how to get parboiled rice disposed despite the union government’s refusal to our proposal,” he said, addressing mediapersons here.

The National Food Security Act 2013 passed by Parliament made it clear that “the obligation of the Central government is to procure food grains for the Central pool and allocate required quantities to the States.”

Nijam, not Nizam

The TRS working president said while his party urged Amit Shah to speak out truth (nijam), the latter spoke more about ‘Nizam’. He wondered whether Amit Shah thinks and recalls more about the Nizam than his own family. He pointed out that the union Minister did not utter a word about anything that was of value to the State.

On BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s demand to extend Rythu Bandhu scheme to tenant farmers in the State, Rama Rao asked the former to explain why the Centre was not giving PM KISAN benefits to tenant farmers. He pointed out that it was the BJP government at the Centre which was copying the State government’s schemes like Rythu Bandhu which was implemented two years later as PM KISAN.

KTR dares Shah to dissolve Parliament

TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao challenged union Home Minister Amit Shah to dissolve Parliament and go for early polls nation-wide. “The TRS is ready for early elections to Parliament, but does not see any need for the same to the State Assembly,” he said.

Telangana under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said, was a growth model which should be implemented in other States. “While Chandrashekhar Rao will create awareness about the “Golden Telangana” model among people at the national level, the TRS will play a decisive role in national politics,” he added.

“Naalayak PM, Jhoote Baaj HM”

“We have a Naalayak (unworthy) Prime Minister and a Jhoote Baaj (liar) Home Minister. The time has come to send them home. People of the country will oust them soon,” Rama Rao said, in a sharp reaction to Amit Shah’s claims that the BJP would defeat the TRS if the latter goes for early elections in the State. He reminded that the BJP had no cadre in the State and had lost deposits in 108 of the 119 Assembly seats in the State.

The TRS working president also slammed the union Minister’s assertion that the BJP would remove minority reservations in Telangana and increase the quota for other backward sections. “If the BJP has a policy of denying reservations to Muslims, why are BJP-ruled States like Karnataka and Bihar (alliance) implementing reservations for the minorities. The Gujarat Chief Minister had recently announced 10 per cent reservations for the poor in the Upper Castes and the Minorities,” he said.

He also found fault with the ruckus created by the BJP State leaders over allowing Urdu as a medium for candidates to take recruitment tests. “They stopped it only after they were told that the union government too was conducting the UPSC exams in Urdu. They are treating Urdu as a language representing a community which is very wrong,” he opined.