Will make every village in Boath a Mukhra (K) if elected: Anil Jadhav

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:06 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Adilabad: BRS nominee from Boath Anil Jadhav said that he would strive hard to convert every village in the segment into a Mukhra (K), a model habitation, if elected. He was addressing a poll rally held at Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal on Friday.

Anil said that Mukhra (K) achieved commendable growth on many fronts with the help of schemes and developmental activities implemented by the state government and under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He promised to develop all villages in the Boath Assembly constituency on the lines of Mukhra (K) village if he was elected.

The candidate conducted door-to-door campaign and explained welfare schemes and assurances mentioned in the manifesto of the BRS. He requested electors to cast their votes for the nominee of the BRS for the continuity of the growth. He was felicitated by Sarpanch G Meenakshi with a shawl. He was accorded a grand welcome by villagers.