‘Wings for Life World Run 2024’ in Hyderabad on May 5

The event provides an opportunity to unite with people from around the world in support of spinal cord injury research.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 06:25 PM

Hyderabad: The 11th edition of Wings for Life World Run 2024 will be held in Hyderabad at BITS Campus on May 5. The event provides an opportunity to unite with people from around the world in support of spinal cord injury research.

Led by British hurdling legend Colin Jackson, the event commences at 4:30 pm, with participants including runners, wheelchair users, joggers, and walkers, from all walks of life participating in the event. The Virtual Catcher Car, that chases the participants, sets off 30 minutes after the race begins, gradually accelerating until it catches the last athletes.

Since its inception in 2014, the Wings for Life World Run has raised over 43.8 million euros and engaged over 1.2 million participants across 195 countries. Individuals with varying levels of fitness are welcome to register, with all entry fees and donations directed entirely towards spinal cord research. The event will take place in several cities across India, and those interested in registering for the Hyderabad race can find more information at https://www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com/en/locations/hyderabad-hyderabad