With no security measures, Hyderabad malls, eateries sitting ducks

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 5 March 2024, 11:00 PM

Eateries show scant regard to security measures near Durgam Cheruvu. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The recent bomb blast at a popular eatery in Bengaluru injuring several patrons, hardly seems to have galvanised the ever-busy commercial establishments in the city to step up safety and security measures.

In most places, these bustling establishments including malls and multiplexes to eateries, clearly fail to follow the security guidelines laid down by the authorities to ensure the safety of visitors. A visit to some of the popular eateries and shopping malls reveals how the management is flouting the rules with complete disregard for law and customer safety.

At the Tolichowki’s Yusuf Tekri, where there are numerous eateries one could hardly find any Walkthrough Metal Detector (WMD) at the entrance or any security guard physically checking people using handheld metal detectors.

Thousands of people visit this eat-street during the evening time with no security measures in place. “Closed circuit cameras help in detection. But physical access control will help in preventing someone from entering and executing nefarious plans,” pointed out Shailaja, an IT employee.

It is the same situation at the DLF stretch at Madhapur and behind the ITC Kohinoor at Durgam Cheruvu where there are literally no safety measures although these spots are crowded.

“Except for a police patrol vehicle, we don’t find any other security measures. Don’t know if the surveillance cameras installed on the stretch work or not. The police should make it mandatory for the eatery owners to post at least a security guard to keep a watch on people’s movements,” pointed out Satish, a regular visitor to the spot.

In the old city as well, the situation is no different. At prominent hotels, there are multiple entry points into the premises but there are no physical access control measures in place. The management installed closed-circuit cameras to maintain surveillance. However, there are no measures to prevent suspicious people from venturing into the premises.

The Telangana Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act – 2013 mandates the establishments to maintain physical and technical access control. The police have powers under the act to register cases against the management for violating rules.

A former police officer on condition of anonymity said the police are focusing more on surveillance cameras and not on access control measures. “Preventive measures are more important in a security scenario,” he explained.

When contacted, a senior police official said that the local SHOs will be asked to look into the security issues at eateries and initiate suitable action.