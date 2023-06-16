Woman alleges harassment from loan app executives in Hyderabad

Woman approached the Jubilee Hills police alleging she was being harassed by executives of an online instant loan app

Hyderabad: A woman approached the Jubilee Hills police alleging she was being harassed by the management and executives of an online instant loan app.

A resident of Krishna Nagar, the woman had borrowed a loan of Rs.5,000 in the first week of June. She had repaid the loan amount on June 15.

However, loan app executives recently called her informing that the repayment was not updated at their end. They reportedly harassed her to repay the amount, apart from threatening to share her morphed explicit photos to her family members and friends.

The Jubilee Hills police are investigating.

