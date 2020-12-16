Woman constable of Rachakonda police bags national award

Shiva Rani, working at the Uppal Police Station was selected as best performer and awarded with the national level NCRB award for her excellent performance in entering data and usage of CCTNS/ICJS

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Hyderabad: A woman constable of Uppal police station, D Shiva Rani, and two others from Telangana were selected as the best performers at the national level in Crime and Criminal Tracking Networking System (CCTNS) data entries.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) announced awards to the best performers who did an excellent job with regard to CCTNS and Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) in the last one year.

Based on the quality of data entered and usage of application, a team assessed and selected the best police officers from the 29 States and Union Territories for the said awards. Shiva Rani, working at the Uppal Police Station of Rachakonda Commissionerate was selected as best performer and awarded with the national level NCRB award for her excellent performance in entering data and usage of CCTNS/ICJS, a press release said.

During the valediction of the two-days National Conference on CCTNS & ICJS, Union Home Secretary Ajaykumar Bhalla, and Special Secretary (Internal Security) VSK Kaumudi, along with NCRB Director Ram Phal Pawar, announced the award and congratulated her virtually through a webinar. Shiva Rani did her M Tech and enlisted as a police constable in 2017 and has been working at Uppal PS as a Tech Team member.

DGP M Mahender Reddy congratulated Shiva Rani and also the two other police personnel – Husnabad SI, S Sridhar and Saifabad police station constable P Kamalakar, for their significant efforts in implementation of CCTNS and winning recognition at the national level.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .