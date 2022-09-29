Woman dies in road accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman was killed in a road accident at Medchal on Thursday morning.

The woman identified as Priya Kandra, 30, who works with private security company, was going on an Activa when a lorry hit her vehicle and ran over her near Vivekananda statue.

She died on the spot.

The incident happened when the woman came on the main road on her scooter from a lane and crossed the road and a truck coming in the same direction hit her.

On information the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi mortuary. A case is booked.