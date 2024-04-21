Woman dies, while man battles for life after suicide attempt in Adilabad

Adilabad Rural police Sub-Inspector Mujahid said Kavita (19) breathed her last when she was being shifted to hospital, while Bhujan Rao, a father of two children, was critical. He was under observation at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (RIMS)-Adilabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 April 2024, 02:55 PM

Representational Image.

Adilabad: A woman died on the way to hospital, while a married man was battling for life after both of them allegedly attempted to end their lives by consuming pesticide when elders turned down their wish to marry each other at Pippaldhari village in Adilabad Rural mandal on Saturday night.

Hailing from the same village, both Kavita and Bhujanga Rao allegedly tried to die by suicide by taking pesticide in a farm. The villagers noticed the unconscious duo and rushed them to hospital.

Kavita, who quit studies and was involved in farming, and Bhujanga Rao fell in love a few months ago. But, their parents rejected their desire to get married.

Based on a complaint recieved from Punaji, Kavita’s father, a case was registered. Investigation is on.