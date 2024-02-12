Woman doctor commits suicide on Hyderabad ORR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 February 2024, 09:16 PM

Sangareddy: A post graduate woman doctor has allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide. Dr Rachana Reddy (25) was found unconscious in her car on Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Sulthanpur under Ameenpur Police Station limits on Monday by passers-by.

Rachana Reddy was pursuing her PG course at Mamatha Medical College in Khammam.

She was doing her internship in Mamatha Medical College located at Bachupally in Rangareddy district.

Rachana Reddy has stopped her Honda Car at 9 AM on Monday.

She was sitting in the driver’s seat wearing the seat belt. She was rushed to Mamatha Hospital Bachupally where she died while undergoing treatment at 4 PM. Reddy is a resident of HIG Colony in BHEL township in RC Puram Mandal of Sangareddy district. A case has been registered.

The investigation is on to know the reasons behind her decision to end her life.