Woman drowns in nala in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar

Hyderabad: An elderly woman drowned in a nala at Saroornagar here on Tuesday morning.

The woman, identified as Saroja, a resident of Saroornagar, was on her morning walk when she reportedly slipped and fell into the nala. Local residents saw her immediately and alerted the police and GHMC officials, who launched a rescue operation.

The body, which was traced around a kilometer away at Hanuman Nagar under the Chaitanyapuri police station limits, was retrieved from the nala and shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. Senior officials of the police and GHMC visited the spot.

More details are awaited.

