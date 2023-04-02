Hyderabad: 27-year-old man stabbed to death at Uppal

During the party, an argument ensued between Nikhil and a few of his friends. He was stabbed with a broken liquor bottle in his stomach resulting in his death, said Uppal Inspector R Govinda Reddy

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man was murdered allegedly by his friends at Uppal on Saturday night.

The victim, Nikhil Naik (27), a resident of Lakshmi Narayana colony in Uppal, had gone out along with his friends for a party. In evening Nikhil and his friends reportedly consumed liquor at the permit room of a wine shop at Uppal. Later in the night, all of them came to their colony and started consuming liquor again at an isolated place.

“During the party, an argument ensued between Nikhil and a few of his friends. He was stabbed with a broken liquor bottle in his stomach resulting in his death,” said Uppal Inspector, R Govinda Reddy.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case is registered and investigation going on.

