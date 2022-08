Woman, son drown in water sump in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:44 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

Representational image The victims were Gangamani (32) and Sangameshwar (7). While Gangamani is blind, Sangameshwar is a mentally challenged boy

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, a blind woman and her son drowned in a water sump dug by their family close to their house.

The victims were Gangamani (32) and Sangameshwar (7). While Gangamani is blind, Sangameshwar is a mentally challenged boy. After noticing the bodies in the sump, the locals removed them. The bodies were taken to Area Hosptial Narayankhed for postmortem.

A case has been registered. The investigation is on.