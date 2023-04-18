Women’s help desks set up in Khammam police stations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:58 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Khammam: With a focus on enabling women to approach the police freely and fearlessly, women’s help desks have been set up in police stations in the district, Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier said.

He said the police department took the initiative of setting up women’s help desks under the Women Safety Wing. The help desks would contribute more towards the safety of women, he said speaking after inaugurating a women’s help desk at the Police Commissioner’s office.

Warrier said that to dispel misconceptions about the police, the women’s help desks with women staff in 26 police stations in the district were set up. Training was given to the staff on how to be sensitive and friendly towards women.

The new facility would create an environment in which women could be addressed with respect, so that they could share their problems fearlessly. The help desks could facilitate legal aid, counselling, shelter and rehabilitation for women in distress, he said in a release here.