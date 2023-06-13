‘Women’s welfare top priority for Telangana Govt’

MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao along with Kothagudem Collector Anudeep Durishetty participated in Mahila Sankshema Dinotsavam as part of Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Women employees felicitated as part of Mahila Sankshema Dinotsavam in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: The State government has been laying special emphasis on women’s welfare and introduced many schemes in that direction, said MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao.

The schemes and programmes taken up by the government for women’s empowerment have become a model for the country. Women employees, especially Anganwadi workers working in remote areas, have been rendering great service for the State’s progress, the MLA said.

The MLA along with district Collector Anudeep Durishetty participated in Mahila Sankshema Dinotsavam as part of Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations here on Tuesday and felicitated many women employees.

Speaking on the occasion the Collector noted that Anganwadi staff has been contributing greatly for the growth of children in villages. After the formation of Telangana State, Anganwadi workers were classified as teachers.

As incidence of anemia was high in Kothagudem district, food made of millets was being supplied in 1030 Anganwadi centres. Nutrition gardens were also being grown at all Angawadi centres to ensure nutritious food to children, Durishetty noted.

A baseline survey would be taken up to assess the improvement achieved in the health condition of children who were given millet food. The government has been making efforts to create a healthy Telangana with schemes like Arogya Lakshmi that aims to address malnutrition in newborn babies, the Collector said.

Several women shared their experiences of how their malnourished children became healthy. Child Development Project Officer Swarnalatha Lenina presented a report on Women and Child Welfare Department.