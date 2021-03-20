Workshop on Drone and UAV Fabrication begins at MLRIT

Aeronautical Engineering department, head, Dr M Satyanarayana Gupta said, “Drones are an integral part of Aeronautical Engineering and in modern times, they represent the face of the branch.

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: The Department of Aeronautical Engineering, MLR Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, is organising a two-day workshop on ‘Drone and UAV Fabrication’ which began on Friday. Around 150 students are participating in the workshop.

Aeronautical Engineering department, head, Dr M Satyanarayana Gupta said, “Drones are an integral part of Aeronautical Engineering and in modern times, they represent the face of the branch. While in old times, drones were used only for surveillance in war fields, now-a-days, drones find wide applications in delivering goods, photography and other fields.”

Gupta said drone fabrication and RC modeling can be started as a hobby by students of any educational background and later it could be chosen as a career option.

Secretary M Rajashekar Reddy, Principal Dr K Srinivas Rao, HoD H&S, Mechanical HoD Venkateshwar Reddy and professors from Aeronautical Department, Sai Kumar, Nirmith Kumar Mishra, A Udaya Deepika, Dr Sai Prakash, student coordinators Bhanudeep and Simon were among others took part in the workshop.