World Wide Technology holds Career Discovery Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:58 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Hyderabad: World Wide Technology, a technology solutions provider, conducted Career Discovery Day at Zilla Parishad High School, Kukatpally, here, on Friday.

The initiative was aimed at allowing the high school students to explore various career options, gain insights from professionals in different fields, and make informed decisions about their future amidst the plethora of choices available.

The students were provided with opportunities to gain first-hand practical experience, challenge preconceived notions and have meaningful interactions with professionals from diverse industries, allowing them to gain insights into different careers and work environments, a press release said.

Ann Marr, Executive Vice President of Global Human Resources, World Wide Technology, said, “We are very proud of our community-impact programs in Hyderabad and other parts of the country, which are expected to benefit over 3,000 students and equip them with the tools they need to succeed. Education is a powerful force for equity and providing these resources to students allows them to create the future they want.”