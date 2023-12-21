Yadadri temple’s Executive Officer Geetha steps down

Speaking to media, Geetha said she had resigned from the post following directions from the State government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:00 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

File Photo of the temple

Yadadri-Bhongir: Executive Officer of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy N Geetha resigned from her post on Thursday.

The previous State government had appointed Geetha as executive officer of the temple on December 3 in 2014. After retiring from service in February 2020, her service was extended by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. She served as executive officer of the temple for nine years and oversaw the renovation of the temple.

