Yasangi agriculture operations in full swing in Hanamkonda district

Nearly 80 percent of the paddy transplantation has been completed, while sowing of other crops is going on.

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 04:40 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Maize cultivated on the outskirts of Kazipet. Photo-Gotte Venkat.

Hanamkonda: Agriculture operations for the Yasangi season are in full swing in the district. Nearly 80 percent of the paddy transplantation has been completed, while sowing of other crops is going on. While agriculture department officials estimated that paddy would be cultivated in 1,20,500 acres in the Yasangi season, transplantation has already been completed in 96,800 acres.

Majority of the paddy farmers sowed the MTU 1010, a common variety that gets good yield and weighs more compared to the fine varieties. The total cultivable land in the district is 1,84,140 acres. Maize, which is the second largest crop to be cultivated in the district, was sown in 60,100 acres. While redgram is expected to be cultivated in 430 acres, other crops including the pulses are expected to be cultivated in 1,,050 acres. Maize has been sown in 29,000 acres.

Assistant Director of Agriculture Department K Damodhar Reddy said the State government was trying to keep seeds and fertiliser ready for the farmers as per requirement.

“Jowar, maize, sunflower, pulses and groundnut can be sown till February 15,” he said, adding that they had sent proposal to send more fertiliser including urea, DAP and other complex fertilisers in view of the increase of the area of paddy cultivation.

“Indent was placed for 24,858 MTs of urea, 9,207 MTs of DAP, 7366 MTs of complex fertiliser and 23,018 MTs of nitrogen and other chemical fertilisers,” officials said.

Meanwhile, paddy was infected by stem borer in several areas of the district. A farmer P Anjaiah of Jayagiri of Hasanparthy mandal in the district said he had cultivated paddy in 5.5 acres and majority of the crop had been infested with stem borer. He transplanted paddy a month ago due to stem borer there were no shoots growing. Bommapally Ashok Reddy, another farmer, from Keshavapur village near Hasanparthy also said paddy he had cultivated was damaged by stem borer. He urged officials to visit the fields and do a survey to help farmers.