Yashoda Hospitals inaugurates two-day diagnostic stewardship symposium

It was organised by Yashoda Hospitals on Friday to highlight the need to optimize diagnostic procedures in medical practice.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:00 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: A two-day diagnostic stewardship symposium to highlight the need to optimize diagnostic procedures in medical practice was inaugurated on Friday at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad.

The symposium, organised in collaboration with Delhi Society for Promotion of Rational Use of Drugs (DSPRUD) and Infection Control Academy of India (IFCAI), featured nearly 200 medical professionals including clinicians and infectious disease specialists, a press release said.

Senior doctors, who attended the workshop emphasized the importance of transitioning from fundamental to advanced diagnostic techniques judiciously. A key focus of the workshop was on reducing out-of-pocket expenses for patients by avoiding unnecessary tests and preventing wasted time on expensive procedures.

Dr. Lingaiah, Group Medical Director, Yashoda Hospitals, Dr. Sangeeta Sharma, honorary president, DSPRUD, Dr. Ranga Reddy Burri, president, IFCAI, Dr. Ashok Rattan, ex-WHO expert (SEARO), Dr. Venkat Kola, Clinical Director of Critical Care and others were present.