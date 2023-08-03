Yashoda Hospitals performs stem cell transplantation on 32-year-old patient

Pateint was suffering from severe Aplastic Anaemia, a blood disorder that occurs when the bone marrow is unable to produce enough red blood cells for the body to function normally.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:35 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: Doctors at Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad on Thursday said they have successfully conducted stem cell transplantation on a 32-year-old male patient from Mancherial, who was suffering from severe Aplastic Anaemia, a blood disorder that occurs when the bone marrow is unable to produce enough red blood cells for the body to function normally.

Dr. K. Karuna Kumar, senior hematologist, hemato-oncologist and Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) specialist, who led the complex treatment, said the youngster suffered prolonged illness due to jaundice for nearly 40-days and also had a very low blood count.

When the initial treatment did not improve the condition, the doctors decided to take up stem cell transplantation. The patient’s brother was a fully matched stem cell donor, and after nearly 12 days of transplant, the patient started feeling better and gradually became fit for discharge.

Senior doctors involved in the transplantation included Dr. Monalisa Sahu (Infectious Diseases), Dr. Sai Reddy (Pulmonologist), and Dr. Ravishankar Reddy (Medical Gastroenterologist).