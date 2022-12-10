13 B.Tech final year students of KITS Warangal get placement with Innova Solutions

They were from the CSE,CSN, ECE, IT, EIE, EEE and ECI streams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:30 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Warangal: As many as 13 final year students of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal (KITS) were selected for jobs by Innova Solutions, Hyderabad, during a campus placement drive held on the campus on Friday, said College Principal (Incharge) Prof V Rajagopal.

“They were selected as software engineers with a package of Rs six lakhs for per annum,” he said, and added that a total of 777 placements had been done at the campus till date during this academic year.

Innova Solutions is an award winning global technology services company.